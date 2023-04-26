Assam: Section 144 Imposed in Kaliabor over Tiger Threat

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Assam’s Kaliabor due to threat looming in the area posed by tiger that entered an area with two cubs, reports emerged on Wednesday.

According to sources, the incident took place in Silghat area of Kaliabor where the tiger was spotted at a tea garden and prowling in the area, however, so far there are no reports of anyone being injured.

Although no fatalities have been reported, yet as a precautionary measure, apprehended threat to human life, cattle and other domestic animals, the district magistrate has imposed Section 144 CrPC that prohibit the movement of people near and within the area.

The order shall remain in force until the tiger and the cubs are captured.

It is alleged that the forest department has not taken any action or efforts to capture the animals.