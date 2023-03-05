Tiger Spotted in Assam’s Kaliabor, Fear Grips Residents

In another horror of a big cat roaming among people, a tiger was spotted in Assam’s Kaliabor on Sunday afternoon.

According to sources, the tiger was spotted near Kaliabor’s Silghat and a tea estate area where the big cat entered a resort in search of drinking water.

A man at the resort, named Kaliabor Manor Resort, captured video of the tiger pulling water pipe on his mobile phone.

Although, there are no reports of the tiger attacking anyone, however, due to the sudden visit of the big cat, the residents near the area are under threat.

Last year, at least 15 people, including three forest staff were injured after the leopard unleashed a reign of terror at a neighourhood on December 26.

The incident occurred near the Rain Forest Research Institute located at Chenijan

The irate leopard first attacked a family which included a father, mother and their two children at Sotai area of the district.

The forest officials, upon receiving information, rushed to the spot with rifles and firecrackers to chase the leopard away from the residential area. Two forest officials were injured during the ordeal, they informed.

Superintendent of Police of Jorhat district, Mohan Lal Meena, told ANI that 13 persons, including three forest staff, were injured in the attack.

"All the injured were admitted to a local hospital. They are said to be out of danger," the SP said.

Later on December 27, after continuous efforts by the forest department, the officials caught the leopard.

The forest officials said that they had been continuing their search since the leopard unleashed the terror. They were successful in tranquilizing the leopard and capturing him inside a quarter.

While tranquilizing the leopard, he got injured due to which he was undergoing treatment.

However, the leopard that was causing menace in Jorhat died on December 29 while undergoing treatment in Kaziranga.

According to sources, the leopard was undergoing treatment at Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation And Conservation (CWRC) in Kaziranga after he was tranquilized after 24 hours of search in Chenijan.

However, earlier in the day he succumbed to his injuries.