Security Forces Apprehend Naga Cadre In Assam's Sadiya

In a joint operation, troopers of Indian Army and Assam police apprehended a cadre of the Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) at New Balijan in Sadiya.

A team of police and Army launched an operation based on secret information in Sadiya and nabbed the cadre.

The apprehended cadre has been identified as Rangashor Chakma, 25, a resident of Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to police, Chakma was involved in extortion activities in Sadiya.

One 7.65 mm pistol, one magazine and four live rounds were also seized from his possession.

The ENNG cadre is currently being interrogated at the Sadia police station.