Security Forces Intensify Hunt for ULFA-I Militants in Arunachal’s Manabhum Forest

In the aftermath of the surrender of four ULFA (Independent) cadres to Tinsukia police between February 26 and February 28, security forces have intensified their search for another group of militants in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to intelligence sources, an armed group of 8-10 ULFA (I) members, led by Captain Rupam Asom, is believed to be hiding inside the Manabhum Reserve Forest. In response, both Arunachal Pradesh Police and Assam Rifles have launched a large-scale operation to track down the insurgents.

Reports indicate that security personnel have sealed all entry and exit routes within the Manabhum Reserve Forest and have set up ambush points to prevent any possible escape by the militants.

It has also come to light that the ULFA (I) faction has been engaging in extortion activities in Arunachal Pradesh. The group, which allegedly entered from Myanmar, has been demanding money from individuals involved in poppy cultivation in the Chowkham region of the state.

With security forces intensifying their operations and tightening their grip, the situation remains tense as efforts continue to track down insurgents and dismantle their activities.

Earlier on Monday, a joint operation by Tinsukia police and the Indian Army led to the recovery of approximately 30 kg of explosives from the Digboi Reserve Forest in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

According to police reports, the explosives had been buried nearly a year ago by Nabajit Asom, a recently surrendered cadre of the banned ULFA-I. The recovery site was located around 500 meters from the Dibru River, with the explosives stored in eight polythene bags, a tiffin box, and a bucket.

