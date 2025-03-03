Assam: 30 Kg Explosives Buried by Surrendered ULFA-I Cadre Found in Tinsukia

Security forces recovered approximately 30 kg of explosives from Digboi Reserve Forest in Assam’s Tinsukia district in a joint operation by Tinsukia police and the Indian Army.

According to police, the explosives were buried nearly a year ago by Nabajit Asom, a recently surrendered cadre of the banned ULFA-I. The recovery site was located about 500 meters from the Dibru River. The explosives were found stored in eight polythene bags, a tiffin box, and a bucket.

Following the recovery, security forces have intensified search operations in the area, suspecting the presence of more hidden stockpiles.

Meanwhile, on February 29, two hardcore ULFA-I cadres surrendered before the police in Tinsukia district. The surrendered individuals were identified as SS Lt Nabojit Asom from Bolaguri in Kumthai, Golaghat, and SS Cpl Niku Asom from Meleng Lohkor village in Teok.

The operation was conducted jointly by Assam Police, Military Intelligence, and Assam Rifles.

