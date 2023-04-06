Security Forces Intensify Operations Against ULFA-I, Apprehended 107 Cadres

On Thursday, the Security Forces claimed to have intensified their efforts towards restoring normalcy in Assam, notably, Upper Assam wherein in certain pockets United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I) is still conducting its alleged nefarious activities, albeit with little support as is evident from large-scale desertion.

In a press communiqué by the security forces said, “A 'whole of government approach' towards restoring complete normalcy in the last few remaining pockets of Upper Assam is in place and being executed."

The security forces also stated that in Upper Assam alone, with effect from 2022, Security Forces have apprehended 107 cadres/ Over Ground Workers, recovered 60 weapons and with a good soft approach ensured surrender of 22 cadres and prevented the recruitment of another 64.

“Incidentally, the ideological construct of ULFA has long been marginalised by exponential development in the state backed by stable government which even led to large number of cadres being apprehended, weapons recovered, cadres surrendering and recruitment being prevented,” the statement reads further.

Interestingly, the above claims by the security forces have come after one Pro-Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) had responded to a letter from banned militant outfit ULFA-I, of late, claiming that they are ready to extend support for the “Assam Independence Referendum” (AIR).

Earlier, ULFA-I Chief Paresh Baruah in his letter to Sikhs for Justice said that the threat by Pro-Khalistan terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is “unfortunate and misunderstood”.

Paresh Baruah in his letter wrote, "United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I) would like to address the leadership of the pro-independence Khalistan-backed Sikhs for Justice that the alarm you have sent to the Chief Minister of Assam by telephone seems unfortunate and misunderstood, we feel it."

"There is no room for the brutal torture of the eight members of Khalistan and Waris Punjab De who were recently brought from distant Punjab and imprisoned in Dibrugarh jail and we have not seen any news that is contrary to the customs of the Tholgiri (indigenous) people of Assam," the letter further stated.

"We believe that the situation in Assam will remain similar to the environment of 1984. Therefore, the Tholgiri people of Assam know the history of the Sikhs, love the revolution and understand the essence of the freedom struggle," the letter added.

Further, the ULFA-I Chief also appealed the outfit not to use undesired remarks.