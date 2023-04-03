ULFA-I Writes Open Letter to 'Sikhs for Justice' Over Threats to Assam CM

Banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I) has written an open letter to US-based pro-Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) following threats to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

ULFA-I Chief Paresh Baruah in his letter to Sikhs for Justice said that the threat by Pro-Khalistan terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is “unfortunate and misunderstood”.

Paresh Baruah in his letter wrote, "United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I) would like to address the leadership of the pro-independence Khalistan-backed Sikhs for Justice that the alarm you have sent to the Chief Minister of Assam by telephone seems unfortunate and misunderstood, we feel it."

"There is no room for the brutal torture of the eight members of Khalistan and Waris Punjab De who were recently brought from distant Punjab and imprisoned in Dibrugarh jail and we have not seen any news that is contrary to the customs of the Tholgiri (indigenous) people of Assam," the letter further stated.

"We believe that the situation in Assam will remain similar to the environment of 1984. Therefore, the Tholgiri people of Assam know the history of the Sikhs, love the revolution, and understand the essence of the freedom struggle," the letter added.

Further, the ULFA-I Chief also appealed the outfit not to use undesired remarks.

"ULFA-I has urged the leaders of 'Sikhs for Justice' to refrain from issuing such undesired remarks and remember the role of the political leaders and people of Assam in that terrible situation of the past," the letter noted.

Notably, on Sunday, the Assam Police stepped up security arrangements after state Himanta Biswa Sarma received death threats from the pro-Khalistani outfit.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh issued instructions to all SPs regarding the emerging threat. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s security cover has also been heightened post the death threat.

Meanwhile, GP Singh informed that the issue has been taken very seriously by the Assam Police and all central agencies have been sensitized regarding the threat.

"We received an audio clip today in which a man posing as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was threatening Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He alleged that the Sikh community in Assam is being harassed and treated unfairly. We have registered a case. The Chief Minister's security arrangements have been further beefed up. Further investigation is underway," said DGP GP Singh.

In the purported audio clip, the pro-Khalistani leader allegedly said, "This message is for Assam CM Himanta Sarma. Your government is harassing and torturing pro-Khalistan Sikhs in Assam. And also torturing those who are in jail. Listen carefully CM Sarma, the fight is between pro-Khalistan Sikhs and Indian regime...We are seeking liberation of Punjab from Indian occupation through a peaceful democratic process of Khalistan referendum. Sarma, if your government is going to torture and harass Sikhs, you will be held accountable."