Security Forces Recover Large Cache of Explosives in Assam's Cachar

In a joint operation conducted by the Military Intelligence and Assam police on Saturday, a significant quantity of explosive material was recovered in Cachar's Bhangarpar.
According to sources from Military Intelligence Kolkata, a raid was carried out in the residence of a man named Mushtaq Ahmed in the Bhangarpar area of Cachar.
During the raid, Security forces recovered 155 Gelatin Sticks, 150 Detonators, and a fake pistol.
However, Mushtaq Ahmed managed to escape upon learning about the operation. Efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the fugitive.
Meanwhile, a large cache of assault rifles, handmade pistols and revolvers was uncovered in Assam's Chirang district on July 20. The firearms were found as part of Assam Police's efforts to eradicate militancy, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh.
The significant recovery of arms was made near the Runikhata area along the Indo-Bhutan border. Among the seized items were two handmade AK series rifles, a revolver with five live bullets, six walkie-talkies, and three receivers.