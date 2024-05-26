Security Guard on Duty Dies of Heat Stroke in Assam's Karimganj

One person reportedly died of heat stroke in Badarpur in Assam’s Karimganj district on Sunday.
The deceased man has been identified as Amar Singha (38), a security guard at the Barak Valley Cements Limited company, reports said.
According to sources, Singha dies on-duty while he was deployed at the main gate of the company. Subsequently, he was rushed to a nearby hospital by his co-workers, however he was declared dead before reaching the hospital.
Amar was a resident of Patharkandi in Karimganj, sources said. He reportedly joined the security guard job just two days ago.
Further, his lifeless body has been shifted to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for post-mortem reports.