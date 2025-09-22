Zubeen Garg’s Last Rites to Begin at 7:30 AM Tomorrow: Assam CM

The preparations for the last rites of legendary singer Zubeen Garg are scheduled to begin tomorrow at 7:30 AM, with an estimated 5,000–6,000 people expected to attend the ceremony at the designated venue, Assam Chief Miniter Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday.

At approximately 8:00 AM Zubeen Garg's mortal remains are estimated to reach at the cremation place at Hatimura, Kamarkuchi NC Village under Panbari Mouza of Sonapur Revenue Circle of Kamrup (M) District, close to Jorabat.

CM Sarma informed that strict warnings have been issued against anyone attempting to create disruptions at Sarusajai Stadium or the airport, stating that action will be taken two days later. Footage of any untoward incidents is being collected for official records, he said, adding that citizens have been urged to exercise caution and are requested to record videos for government documentation purposes.

He also informed that Zubeen Garg’s family has planned a 13-day ceremonial observance in Jorhat, with the cremation ashes to be offered to the local community on the same day.

Meanwhile, officials who accompanied the singer to Singapore will be investigated to ensure they had proper permission from the Home Department, the Chief Minister said.

To facilitate public participation, the government is setting up LED screens at various locations so people can pay respects from a distance. Villages have been encouraged to arrange TV screenings in public spaces to allow wider access, CM Sarma said.

Two more additional important advisories will be communicated soon, he further said.

