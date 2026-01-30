Self-Defence Training Held for Girl Cadets at NCC Camp in Tezpur

In a move aimed at empowering young women with essential life skills, a special self-defence training capsule was conducted exclusively for girl cadets during the ongoing Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC) of the 5 Assam Battalion NCC at Bihaguri in Tezpur.

Advertisment

The training session was led by Ridip Boruah and his expert team from Warriors MMA Gym, Tezpur. The initiative focused on equipping the cadets with practical techniques that can help them protect themselves in real-life situations, while also building confidence and mental strength.

During the session, the cadets were trained to develop situational awareness and understand potential threats before they escalate. Simple yet effective physical techniques were demonstrated, enabling the participants to respond calmly and confidently if faced with danger. The instructors stressed that self-defence is not just about physical strength, but also about alertness, quick decision-making and presence of mind.

Interactive demonstrations and hands-on practice made the session engaging and relatable. The cadets were guided through everyday scenarios, with emphasis on prevention, mental preparedness and self-belief as the first line of defence. The trainers encouraged the girls to trust their instincts and use basic defensive moves to ensure their personal safety.

The session received an enthusiastic response from the participants and left a strong impression on the cadets. The initiative reaffirmed the NCC’s commitment to the holistic development of cadets, especially in promoting women's empowerment alongside discipline and military training. The self-defence capsule was widely appreciated for its practical approach and meaningful impact on the overall objectives of the camp.

At the end of the programme, certificates were distributed to the participating cadets by Ridip Boruah in recognition of their active involvement. Boruah, a pioneer and founding member of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) in India and the National Vice President of the Amateur Contender Series (ACS), was praised for his contribution to the empowering initiative.

Also Read: Guwahati: 115 NCC Girl Cadets Attend Combined Annual Training Camp at NTF