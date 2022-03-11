‘Semkhor’ Bags “Best Indian Cinema” Award

Assamese actor and director Aimee Baruah’s film ‘Semkhor’, has been awarded in the ‘Chitrabharati’ segment at the Bengaluru International Film Festival.

The movie depicts the practices, customs, and folk notions of the people of Semkhor who want to stay ‘untouched’ from the outside world.

Aimee plays the role of the protagonist in the film.

It has been made in the Dimasa language, which is a dialect spoken by the ethno-linguistic community after whom it is named in parts of Assam and Nagaland.

‘Semkhor’ is also the first film in the Dimasa language.

The film was also selected as the opening film of the Indian Panorama 2021 in the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which was held in Goa’s Carlos Saura in November last year.

The Bengaluru International Film Festival is an annual film festival held in Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru. Various films in different genres from across the world are screened in this film festival.

