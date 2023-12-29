Tripartite Peace Accord: ULFA Leadership Expresses Gratitude to Centre, Assam Govt

The leadership of the ULFA pro-talks faction expressed their gratitude to the Central and Assam governments for the agreement that was signed on Friday.
Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the ULFA pro-faction said that they are very satisfied and happy with the agreement.
Addressing the press conference, ULFA's foreign secretary, Sasha Chaudhury said, "We have received a package of Rs 180 crores. I cannot appeal Mr Paresh Barua to sign an agreement. I had worked under him and I believe that Mr Barua will welcome this agreement."
"We believe that Assam's indigenous communities will be safeguarded by reservation of seats in the Assam Legislative Assembly. At present, 94 constituencies were reserved after the recent delimitation process. Assam is protected for 60 years in this delimitation process," he added.
The ULFA leadership today also assured relocating the family members of cadres who went missing in Bhutan.
On the other hand, organization's secretary Anup Chetia appealed ULFA-I Chief Paresh Baruah to come forward and sign another accord.
He said, "Let him (Paresh Baruah) come forward, sign another accord. For the interest of people of Assam, he should get what we could not. Therefore I appeal to him to come forward and sign a peace treaty for the state's development."
Notably, the much-awaited historic tripartite peace accord between the pro-talk ULFA faction, central and Assam governments were signed in New Delhi on Friday, aiming to end decades-old insurgency in the northeastern state.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. A 29-member delegation of the ULFA's pro-talks delegation, including 16 ULFA members and 13 from civil society, signed the agreement today.