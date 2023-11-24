Senior ‘Asomiya Pratidin’ Journalist Dilip Sharma Passes Away at 49

Dilip Sharma, a senior journalist working with the Asomiya Pratidin, passed away at 5.20 pm on Friday.
Dilip Sharma, who joined Assamese Pratidin in the year 1999, performed his duties with full dedication and honesty. He had been suffering from physical illness since September 2022, but since January this year, he was confirmed to have been suffering from incurable cancer and was then treated.
While undergoing treatment, he breathed his last at the Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute in Guwahati today. He was 49 years old.
Sharma was born in Chandika Noapara, near Chaygaon, to Chidananda Sharma and Giribala Devi.
He was survived by his parents, wife, one daughter, elder brother and sister and sister-in-law at the time of his death.
Dilip’s sudden demise has sent shock waves not only to his hometown of Chaygaon but also Asomiya Pratidin family.
Dilip Sharma's final rites will be performed today evening in his native place Chaygaon.