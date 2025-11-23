Senior Assam Police Officers Transferred in Major Reshuffle

The Assam government has issued a series of transfers and postings of senior police officers, aiming to strengthen administrative and law enforcement efficiency across the state. The notifications were released by the Governor of Assam and are effective from the date the officers take over charge.

According to official orders from the Home (A) Department:

Akshat Garg, IPS (RR-2017), currently Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Chirang district, has been transferred and posted as SSP, Kokrajhar district, replacing Numal Mahatta, APS.

Numal Mahatta, APS (DR-2004), SSP of Kokrajhar, will assume the position of Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Guwahati Police Commissionerate, succeeding Amitabh Basumatary, APS.

Dhruba Bora, APS (DR-2004), Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security), Guwahati Police Commissionerate, has been posted as SSP of Chirang district, taking over from Akshat Garg, IPS.

Amitabh Basumatary, APS (DR-2004), Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Guwahati, has been transferred as SSP of SB (Security), Assam, Guwahati, replacing Mantu Thakuria, APS.

Mantu Thakuria, APS (DR-2002), SSP of SB (Security), Assam, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Security), Guwahati Police Commissionerate, succeeding Dhruba Bora, APS.

The transfers and postings, signed digitally by Biswajit Pegu, Commissioner & Secretary, Home & Political Departments, Assam, are part of the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency and ensure smooth law enforcement across the state.