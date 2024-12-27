Assam Book Fair 2024-25 Begins at Khanapara with Literary Fervor

The much-awaited Assam Book Fair 2024-25 commenced today with great enthusiasm, organized by the Assam Publication Board in collaboration with the All Assam Publishers and Booksellers Association.

Advertisment

This literary extravaganza, touted as the state’s largest book fair, is being hosted at the Khanapara Veterinary College Ground from December 27 to January 7, marking a significant shift to this new venue.

The official inauguration ceremony was graced by Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, who presided as the chief guest. Renowned personalities such as Hindol Sengupta, a celebrated writer and journalist from West Bengal, Dr Dhrubajyoti Bora, former president of the Asam Sahitya Sabha, and Surinder Kumar Ghai, president of the Federation of Publishers and Booksellers Associations in India, also attended the event. Several notable books were also unveiled during this session, making it a key highlight of the event.

This year’s fair has drawn 118 booksellers and publishers, including prominent publishers from Kolkata and Delhi, alongside a host of celebrated authors from Assam and beyond.

The 12-day fair will feature a robust lineup of events, including literary discussions, book launches, and cultural programs, making it a vibrant hub for creativity and intellectual exchange.

In alignment with the Assam Chief Minister’s vision, 2025 will be observed as the “Year of Books”, emphasizing the transformative power of reading.

Speaking at the event, Dr Pegu highlighted the importance of cultivating a reading habit akin to daily physical exercise. “Just as we prioritize morning walks for our health, we must foster the habit of reading for intellectual well-being,” he urged.

Dr Pegu also underscored Assam’s linguistic richness, noting that the state accommodates seven languages listed in the Eighth Schedule and provides educational curriculums in eight different languages. He called for a greater emphasis on translations to ensure broader access to literature. The Assam Publication Board’s Translation Workshop received his commendation for fostering this vision.

The event also celebrated literary excellence as the Assam Publication Board Literary Award 2024 was conferred upon Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi, with Dr. Pegu extending heartfelt congratulations. He also appealed to ministers and citizens alike to attend the fair, emphasizing the role of books in shaping a “strong and informed society.”

Drawing attention to the challenges posed by increasing drug trafficking in Assam, Dr. Pegu noted that law enforcement alone cannot address the issue. He emphasized the need for an intellectual awakening, stating, “We must counter this menace by fostering a culture of informed discussions and a movement centred on reading.”

In a major announcement, Dr Pegu declared that the Khanapara Veterinary College Ground will serve as the permanent venue for the Assam Book Fair, offering better infrastructure and accessibility for participants and visitors.

The minister’s poignant message was clear: “Books are our gateway to becoming a resilient and successful nation. We must prioritize reading and make time for it, just as we do for leisure or shopping.”

The Assam Book Fair 2024-25 aims to ignite this very spirit, blending tradition, modernity, and literary excellence.