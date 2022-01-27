Congress MP From Nagaon, Pradyut Bordoloi, Tests Positive For Covid-19

Senior Congress leader from Assam, Pradyut Bordoloi tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Bordoloi, a Member of Parliament (MP) of Lok Sabha from Nagaon took to Twitter to confirm that he had tested positive for the virus.

He said that he was self quarantining on doctors’ recommendation and was doing well. He also urged those who came in contact with him to self quarantine.

Bordoloi tweeted, “I have tested positive for Coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I have self quarantined on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who came in close contact with me recently (especially in the constituency) to be observant and exercise self quarantine.”