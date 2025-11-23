‘Sentinel of Development’: Assam Congress Remembers Tarun Gogoi

On the fifth death anniversary of Padma Vibhushan Tarun Gogoi, Assam’s longest-serving Chief Minister and one of the most influential political figures in the state’s history, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) observed a statewide tribute on Sunday. Commemorative events were held across all 35 district headquarters, where party workers lit lamps and offered floral tributes.

At the central ceremony in Rajiv Bhavan, Guwahati, Congress leaders lit ceremonial lamps and held a memorial meeting in honour of the late leader. Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, paying homage, described Tarun Gogoi as “the sentinel of development and a symbol of integrity,” crediting him with steering Assam away from years of anarchy and instability.

Saikia recalled that Gogoi inherited a state crippled by secret killings, administrative breakdown and widespread unemployment, where even government salaries remained unpaid. “Tarun Gogoi rebuilt the financial backbone of Assam and restored peace, dignity and stable governance. His patriotism was unwavering and his dedication selfless,” Saikia said.

Former cabinet colleague Pronoy Rabha remembered Gogoi as a principled leader with zero tolerance for corruption, stating that he routinely reviewed the performance of ministers and never allowed unethical practices to take root.

Speaking at the gathering, APCC General Secretary Bipul Gogoi highlighted the former Chief Minister’s major governance achievements during his 15-year tenure. He said Tarun Gogoi oversaw a sharp rise in Assam’s GDP, filled over 90,000 vacant government positions, and created nearly 1,20,000 new jobs. He also led a massive infrastructure push, replacing thousands of dilapidated wooden bridges with durable concrete bridges to improve connectivity across the state.

To ensure financial discipline, Gogoi introduced legislative reforms that guaranteed timely utilisation of budgetary allocations and shifted numerous departments from Central Plan to the State Plan category—allowing the government to pay employee salaries from state revenue, a milestone in fiscal stability.

Among the dignitaries present at the tribute event were MLAs Khalil Uddin Mazumdar and Shivamani Bora; General Secretary Pradyut Bhuyan; Media Department Chairperson Bedabrata Bora; Social Media Department Chairperson Prafulla Kumar Das; Guwahati City District President Swapan Das, and senior leaders including Mehdi Alam Bora, Gopal Sharma, Rupak Das, Rupa Deori, Mayuri Dutta and numerous party workers.

The programme concluded with a collective pledge to uphold Gogoi’s vision of inclusive development and political integrity.