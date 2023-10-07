Separate Operations Conducted Against Drug Trafficking In Assam

In a concerted effort, the Border Security Force (BSF) and local police in Assam conducted a series of raids across Cachar, yielding significant results in the battle against drug trafficking.
During these operations, a staggering 43,000 Yaba tablets were seized, and five alleged traffickers were apprehended with the contraband.
The apprehended individuals have been identified as Mujibur Rahman, Shaharul Rahman, Jabir Hussain, Rizul Ahmed, and Sahin Ahmed Borbhuyan.
Additionally, authorities confiscated a Swift Dzire vehicle bearing registration number ED AS-10-D-4788 and a scooty with registration number ED AS-11-S-2703. The market value of the seized Yaba tablets is estimated to be around Rs 8 crore.
In a separate operation led by the Special Task Force (STF) near Guwahati city, law enforcement seized 87.7 grams of heroin. Six individuals were detained in connection with the incident.
The detainees, identified as Vinod Medhi, Marshall Chuting, Raj Thapa, Vicky Lyngdoh, Donbok, and Sahara Begum, have been handed over to Sonapur police.
This successful crackdown underscores the continued efforts to combat drug-related crimes in the region, ensuring a safer environment for the community.