Separate Road Mishaps Claim 2 Lives in Assam

Despite the efforts made the state government to minimize road accidents, it seems that is has a long way to go as two persons were killed in separate road mishaps in Assam on Wednesday.
In the first incident, a head-on collision between two cars claimed the life of one person while severely injuring two others in Hajo.
The deceased has been identified as Babul Kalita, a specially-abled man, who died on the way to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
In a separate incident, a pedestrian died on the spot after being hit by a scooter in Bajali’s Baghmara area.
The police after reaching the spot recovered and seized the vehicle, bearing the registration number AS 15G 5461.
Meanwhile, the police have launched a probe into the matter and sent the body of the pedestrian to Barpeta Medical College and Hospital for post mortem.
Last month, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his serious concern over the rise in road accidents in the state.
According to the data shared by the chief minister, the number of road traffic accidents increased to 555 in June 2023 compared to 500 in June last year.
Not only this, the number of road fatalities in Assam had also increased to 255, compared to 235 in the month of June last year.