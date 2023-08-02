Separate Road Mishaps Claim 2 Lives in Assam

Last month, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his serious concern over the rise in road accidents in the state.

According to the data shared by the chief minister, the number of road traffic accidents increased to 555 in June 2023 compared to 500 in June last year.

Not only this, the number of road fatalities in Assam had also increased to 255, compared to 235 in the month of June last year.