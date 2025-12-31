‘Separate Statehood for Koch Rajbongshi and Rights Are Non-Negotiable,’ Says Kamatapur Council

The Kamatapur State Demand Council wrapped up its two-day peace talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, in New Delhi on December 29–30. The discussions, led by Jiban Singh Koch, Chief of the Kamatapur Liberation Organization (KLO) and facilitated by mediator A. K. Mishra, focused on the council’s demand for a separate Kamatapur state.

Addressing a press briefing, Devkumar Saikia, advisor and spokesperson of the delegation, reiterated the demand for statehood and highlighted proposals for the recognition of Koch Rajbongshi communities in Assam, Bihar, and West Bengal, as well as inclusion of the Koch Rajbongshi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

During the talks, the nine-member KLO delegation discussed five main issues with senior Home Ministry officials:

Formation of Greater Kamatapur

Granting Scheduled Tribe status to Koch Rajbongshi communities in Assam, Bihar, and West Bengal

Inclusion of Koch Rajbongshi and Kamatapuri languages in the Eighth Schedule

Reinstatement of all KLO members

Following the discussions, the Government of India granted Jiban Singh Koch permission to move freely. The delegation confirmed that the talks concluded successfully, with the next round of discussions scheduled for the end of January.

The Home Ministry reportedly took the proposals seriously, and both sides expressed optimism for further constructive engagement.

