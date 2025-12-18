Koch Rajbongshi Delegation Meets Union Ministers, Demands Tribal Recognition & Rajya Sabha Seat

Representatives of the Koch Rajbongshi community in Assam, including members of the All Assam Koch Rajbongshi Convention, Assam Sahitya Sabha, and Sangram Samiti, met with Assam’s Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and other MPs from the state to discuss the community’s demand for tribal recognition.

The delegation also held discussions with Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Jual Oram, pressing for the inclusion of the Koch Rajbongshi community in the Scheduled Tribes list. Ranaditya Barman, General Secretary of the All Assam Koch Rajbonshi Convention, expressed hope that the central government would take prompt action on the matter.

The Union Minister informed the delegation that the report submitted by Assam ministers to the state Legislative Assembly has not yet reached Delhi. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reportedly expressed his displeasure over the delay in forwarding the report.

In addition to tribal recognition, a representative of the Koch Rajbongshi community demanded that the BJP nominate a member of the community for a Rajya Sabha seat from Assam, highlighting the need for greater political representation.

With these developments, the community continues to push for both socio-political recognition and stronger participation in state and national governance.

