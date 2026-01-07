Seventh Kaziranga Bird Census Begins With Focus on Rare Species

The seventh edition of the Kaziranga Bird Census has begun in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, marking a four-day exercise aimed at documenting the region’s rich avian diversity.

The census is being conducted across the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Nagaon Wildlife Division, Biswanath Wildlife Division, and the char (riverine) areas within the Kaziranga landscape. Kaziranga National Park Director Sonali Ghosh confirmed the launch of the annual exercise.

A total of 126 wetlands inside the park are being covered during the census. Forest department officials, members of various voluntary organisations, and around 70 experienced bird experts are taking part in the extensive counting operation.

In the previous bird census, Kaziranga recorded a total of 1,12,062 birds belonging to 124 different species. However, officials said that this year’s exercise has faced some challenges due to unusual environmental conditions. With limited rainfall and the absence of floods, several wetlands have become heavily choked with water hyacinth, forcing authorities to skip bird counting in some areas.

Despite these constraints, bird experts have already reported sightings of several rare and highly endangered species. Among the most notable discoveries are the critically endangered Baer’s Pochard and the elusive Blue-eared Kingfisher, raising optimism among conservationists.

Expressing hope for encouraging outcomes, Director Sonali Ghosh said the ongoing census may also lead to the identification of new bird species within the park’s ecosystem.

The final results of the seventh Kaziranga Bird Census are expected to be officially announced on February 2.

Kaziranga National Park, globally renowned for its wildlife and wetlands, continues to play a crucial role in preserving both resident and migratory bird species, making the annual census an important tool for conservation planning.

Also Read: Assam: New Survey Shows Rich Variety of Fish, Frogs, and Reptiles at Kaziranga