Several APS and IPS Officers Appointed as Co-District Superintendents of Police Across Assam

In a move aimed at bolstering grassroots governance and public service delivery, the Assam government has announced that 10 new co-districts will become functional from August 15, 2025, in addition to the 39 co-districts already operational across the state.
The announcement was made through a notification (No. 375037/496) issued by the General Administration Department, which stated that the decision was taken “as directed by the Honourable Governor of Assam”. The notification further added, “It is announced in the interest of public service, that as directed by the Honourable Governor of Assam, there will be another 10 co-districts to be functional from 15th August in addition to the 39 already functional co-districts through notification number 458512/76, dated 28/9/2024.”
This expansion follows the co-district system introduced last year to decentralize administration and strengthen coordination between civil and police administration.
In line with this structural enhancement, a major reshuffle of Assam Police Service (APS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers has also been announced. Officers have been appointed as Co-District Superintendents of Police across newly designated and existing co-districts.
Key appointments include:
Transfers and Postings of Police Officers:
-
Bitul Chetia, APS (DR-2013), Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Majuli
→ Co-District Superintendent of Police, Kaliabor, Nagaon
-
Anirban Sarma, APS (DR-2013), Addl. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Border), Guwahati
→ Co-District Superintendent of Police, Patharkandi, Sribhumi
-
Moitrayee Deka, APS (DR-2015), Addl. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Guwahati
→ Co-District Superintendent of Police, Jalukbari, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati
-
Bivash Das, APS (DR-2015), Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Golaghat
→ Co-District Superintendent of Police, Tingkhang, Dibrugarh
-
Nahid Karishma, APS (DR-2016), Addl. Superintendent of Police (Border), Sivasagar
→ Co-District Superintendent of Police, Demow, Sivasagar
-
Prithwiraj Rajkhowa, APS (DR-2016), Addl. Superintendent of Police (Crime), Kokrajhar
→ Co-District Superintendent of Police, Lakhipur, Cachar
-
Bhargab Muni Das, APS (DR-2022), Addl. Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR), Guwahati
→ Co-District Superintendent of Police, Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur
-
Surya Kt. Morang, APS (DR-2015), SDPO, Jonai, Dhemaji
→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Jonai, Dhemaji
-
Borkiri Terang, APS (DR-2016), Asstt. Commissioner of Police, Noonmati, Guwahati
→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, New Guwahati, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati
-
Anup Jyoti Borah, APS (DR-2019), Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), Bongaigaon
→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Abhayapuri, Bongaigaon
-
Desai Tushar Uttam, IPS (RR-2021), SDPO, Nazira, Sivasagar
→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Nazira, Sivasagar
-
Tarun Goyal, IPS (RR-2022), SDPO, Titabor, Jorhat
→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Titabor, Jorhat
-
Dinesh Pratap Singh Rathore, IPS (RR-2022), SDPO, Margherita, Tinsukia
→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Margherita, Tinsukia
-
Karabi Bania, APS (DR-2022), Dy. Superintendent of Police (Border), Dhubri
→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Golakganj, Dhubri
-
Ambarish Sarma, APS (DR-2022), SDPO, Bilasipara, Dhubri
→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Bilasipara, Dhubri
-
Gaurav Bhattacharjee, APS (DR-2022), Dy. Superintendent of Police (Border), Biswanath
→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Behali, Biswanath
-
Diganta Dutta, APS (DR-2022), Asstt. Comdt., 2nd A.P.Bn., Makum, Tinsukia
→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Doomdooma, Tinsukia
-
Kaushik Kalita, APS (DR-2022), Dy. Superintendent of Police (Border), Sadiya
→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Sadiya
-
Birdie Boro, APS (DR-2022), SDPO, Bokakhat, Golaghat
→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Bokakhat, Golaghat
-
Bikromjit Boruah, APS (DR-2022), Asstt. Comdt., 11th A.P.Bn., Dergaon, Golaghat
→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Dergaon, Golaghat
-
Abhilash Baruah, APS (DR-2022), Dy. Superintendent of Police (Border), Goalpara
→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Goalpara West
-
Uttam Kr. Roy, APS (DR-2022), Dy. Superintendent of Police (Border), Darrang
→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Sipajhar, Darrang
-
Chiranjit Bhattacharjee, APS (DR-2022), Dy. Superintendent of Police (Border), Udalguri
→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Dalgaon, Darrang
-
Diganta Baruah, APS (DR-2022), Dy. Superintendent of Police, 16th APBn, Bormonipur, Morigaon
→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Laharighat, Morigaon
-
Pawan Nath, APS (DR-2022), Asstt. Comdt., 18th APBn, Lumding, Hojai
→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Lumding, Hojai
-
Pinky Das, APS (DR-2022), Dy. Superintendent of Police (S&l), Sonitpur
→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Naduar, Sonitpur
-
Amit Ranjan Barman, APS (DR-2022), Dy. Superintendent of Police (Border), Dibrugarh
→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Khowang, Dibrugarh
-
Gajanand Sharma, APS (DR-2022), Dy. Superintendent of Police (S&l), Charaideo
→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Mahmora, Charaideo
-
Anshul Sharma, APS (DR-2022), Dy. Superintendent of Police, 15th A.P.Bn., Eraligool, Sribhumi
→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Ram Krishna Nagar, Sribhumi
-
Biswajit Deka, APS (PR-2023), SDPO, Rangia, Kamrup
→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Rangia, Kamrup
-
Sonmoni Saikia, APS (PR-2023), Dy. Superintendent of Police (Border), Nagaon
→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Raha, Nagaon
-
Pranjit Lahkar, APS (PR-2023), SDPO, Gohpur, Biswanath
→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Gohpur, Biswanath
-
Lintu Borah, APS (PR-2023), SDPO, Dhakuakhana, Lakhimpur
→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Dhakuakhana, Lakhimpur
-
Dipen Pator, APS (PR-2023), SDPO, Dhansiri, Sarupathar, Golaghat
→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Sarupathar, Golaghat
-
Tapan Ch. Kalita, APS (PR-2023), Asstt. Commissioner of Police, Dispur, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati
→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Dispur, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati
-
Nikhil Rajkhowa, APS (PR-2023), Asstt. Commissioner of Police, Sonapur, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati
→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Dimoria, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati
-
Pulakesh Rabha, APS (PR-2023), Dy. Superintendent of Police (S&l), Dibrugarh
→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Duliajan, Dibrugarh
-
Bijit Dadhara, APS (PR-2023), Asstt. Comdt., 9th A.P.Bn., Barhampur, Nagaon
→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Jagiroad, Morigaon
- Pranjit Das, APS (PR-2024), Deputy Superintendent of Police, Namrup, Dibrugarh, is also transferred and posted as I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Naharkatia, Dibrugarh with effect from the date of taking over charge.
