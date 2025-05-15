Several APS and IPS Officers Appointed as Co-District Superintendents of Police Across Assam

In a move aimed at bolstering grassroots governance and public service delivery, the Assam government has announced that 10 new co-districts will become functional from August 15, 2025, in addition to the 39 co-districts already operational across the state.

Advertisment

The announcement was made through a notification (No. 375037/496) issued by the General Administration Department, which stated that the decision was taken “as directed by the Honourable Governor of Assam”. The notification further added, “It is announced in the interest of public service, that as directed by the Honourable Governor of Assam, there will be another 10 co-districts to be functional from 15th August in addition to the 39 already functional co-districts through notification number 458512/76, dated 28/9/2024.”

This expansion follows the co-district system introduced last year to decentralize administration and strengthen coordination between civil and police administration.

In line with this structural enhancement, a major reshuffle of Assam Police Service (APS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers has also been announced. Officers have been appointed as Co-District Superintendents of Police across newly designated and existing co-districts.

Key appointments include:

Transfers and Postings of Police Officers:

Bitul Chetia, APS (DR-2013), Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Majuli

→ Co-District Superintendent of Police, Kaliabor, Nagaon Anirban Sarma, APS (DR-2013), Addl. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Border), Guwahati

→ Co-District Superintendent of Police, Patharkandi, Sribhumi Moitrayee Deka, APS (DR-2015), Addl. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Guwahati

→ Co-District Superintendent of Police, Jalukbari, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati Bivash Das, APS (DR-2015), Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Golaghat

→ Co-District Superintendent of Police, Tingkhang, Dibrugarh Nahid Karishma, APS (DR-2016), Addl. Superintendent of Police (Border), Sivasagar

→ Co-District Superintendent of Police, Demow, Sivasagar Prithwiraj Rajkhowa, APS (DR-2016), Addl. Superintendent of Police (Crime), Kokrajhar

→ Co-District Superintendent of Police, Lakhipur, Cachar Bhargab Muni Das, APS (DR-2022), Addl. Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR), Guwahati

→ Co-District Superintendent of Police, Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur Surya Kt. Morang, APS (DR-2015), SDPO, Jonai, Dhemaji

→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Jonai, Dhemaji Borkiri Terang, APS (DR-2016), Asstt. Commissioner of Police, Noonmati, Guwahati

→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, New Guwahati, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati Anup Jyoti Borah, APS (DR-2019), Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), Bongaigaon

→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Abhayapuri, Bongaigaon Desai Tushar Uttam, IPS (RR-2021), SDPO, Nazira, Sivasagar

→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Nazira, Sivasagar Tarun Goyal, IPS (RR-2022), SDPO, Titabor, Jorhat

→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Titabor, Jorhat Dinesh Pratap Singh Rathore, IPS (RR-2022), SDPO, Margherita, Tinsukia

→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Margherita, Tinsukia Karabi Bania, APS (DR-2022), Dy. Superintendent of Police (Border), Dhubri

→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Golakganj, Dhubri Ambarish Sarma, APS (DR-2022), SDPO, Bilasipara, Dhubri

→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Bilasipara, Dhubri Gaurav Bhattacharjee, APS (DR-2022), Dy. Superintendent of Police (Border), Biswanath

→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Behali, Biswanath Diganta Dutta, APS (DR-2022), Asstt. Comdt., 2nd A.P.Bn., Makum, Tinsukia

→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Doomdooma, Tinsukia Kaushik Kalita, APS (DR-2022), Dy. Superintendent of Police (Border), Sadiya

→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Sadiya Birdie Boro, APS (DR-2022), SDPO, Bokakhat, Golaghat

→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Bokakhat, Golaghat Bikromjit Boruah, APS (DR-2022), Asstt. Comdt., 11th A.P.Bn., Dergaon, Golaghat

→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Dergaon, Golaghat Abhilash Baruah, APS (DR-2022), Dy. Superintendent of Police (Border), Goalpara

→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Goalpara West Uttam Kr. Roy, APS (DR-2022), Dy. Superintendent of Police (Border), Darrang

→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Sipajhar, Darrang Chiranjit Bhattacharjee, APS (DR-2022), Dy. Superintendent of Police (Border), Udalguri

→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Dalgaon, Darrang Diganta Baruah, APS (DR-2022), Dy. Superintendent of Police, 16th APBn, Bormonipur, Morigaon

→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Laharighat, Morigaon Pawan Nath, APS (DR-2022), Asstt. Comdt., 18th APBn, Lumding, Hojai

→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Lumding, Hojai Pinky Das, APS (DR-2022), Dy. Superintendent of Police (S&l), Sonitpur

→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Naduar, Sonitpur Amit Ranjan Barman, APS (DR-2022), Dy. Superintendent of Police (Border), Dibrugarh

→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Khowang, Dibrugarh Gajanand Sharma, APS (DR-2022), Dy. Superintendent of Police (S&l), Charaideo

→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Mahmora, Charaideo Anshul Sharma, APS (DR-2022), Dy. Superintendent of Police, 15th A.P.Bn., Eraligool, Sribhumi

→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Ram Krishna Nagar, Sribhumi Biswajit Deka, APS (PR-2023), SDPO, Rangia, Kamrup

→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Rangia, Kamrup Sonmoni Saikia, APS (PR-2023), Dy. Superintendent of Police (Border), Nagaon

→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Raha, Nagaon Pranjit Lahkar, APS (PR-2023), SDPO, Gohpur, Biswanath

→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Gohpur, Biswanath Lintu Borah, APS (PR-2023), SDPO, Dhakuakhana, Lakhimpur

→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Dhakuakhana, Lakhimpur Dipen Pator, APS (PR-2023), SDPO, Dhansiri, Sarupathar, Golaghat

→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Sarupathar, Golaghat Tapan Ch. Kalita, APS (PR-2023), Asstt. Commissioner of Police, Dispur, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati

→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Dispur, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati Nikhil Rajkhowa, APS (PR-2023), Asstt. Commissioner of Police, Sonapur, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati

→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Dimoria, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati Pulakesh Rabha, APS (PR-2023), Dy. Superintendent of Police (S&l), Dibrugarh

→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Duliajan, Dibrugarh Bijit Dadhara, APS (PR-2023), Asstt. Comdt., 9th A.P.Bn., Barhampur, Nagaon

→ I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Jagiroad, Morigaon Pranjit Das, APS (PR-2024), Deputy Superintendent of Police, Namrup, Dibrugarh, is also transferred and posted as I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Naharkatia, Dibrugarh with effect from the date of taking over charge.

Also Read: Ten Co-Districts To Be Functional From 15 August, Assam Govt. Notifies