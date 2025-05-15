Advertisment
Subscribe

0

Assam Top Stories

Several APS and IPS Officers Appointed as Co-District Superintendents of Police Across Assam

The Assam government has announced that 10 new co-districts will become functional from August 15, 2025, in addition to the 39 co-districts already operational across the state.

author-image
Pratidin Time
New Update
Several APS and IPS Officers Appointed as Co-District Superintendents of Police Across Assam

Several APS and IPS Officers Appointed as Co-District Superintendents of Police Across Assam

In a move aimed at bolstering grassroots governance and public service delivery, the Assam government has announced that 10 new co-districts will become functional from August 15, 2025, in addition to the 39 co-districts already operational across the state.

Advertisment

The announcement was made through a notification (No. 375037/496) issued by the General Administration Department, which stated that the decision was taken “as directed by the Honourable Governor of Assam”. The notification further added, “It is announced in the interest of public service, that as directed by the Honourable Governor of Assam, there will be another 10 co-districts to be functional from 15th August in addition to the 39 already functional co-districts through notification number 458512/76, dated 28/9/2024.”

This expansion follows the co-district system introduced last year to decentralize administration and strengthen coordination between civil and police administration.

In line with this structural enhancement, a major reshuffle of Assam Police Service (APS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers has also been announced. Officers have been appointed as Co-District Superintendents of Police across newly designated and existing co-districts.

Key appointments include:

Transfers and Postings of Police Officers:

  1. Bitul Chetia, APS (DR-2013), Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Majuli
    → Co-District Superintendent of Police, Kaliabor, Nagaon

  2. Anirban Sarma, APS (DR-2013), Addl. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Border), Guwahati
    → Co-District Superintendent of Police, Patharkandi, Sribhumi

  3. Moitrayee Deka, APS (DR-2015), Addl. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Guwahati
    → Co-District Superintendent of Police, Jalukbari, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati

  4. Bivash Das, APS (DR-2015), Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Golaghat
    → Co-District Superintendent of Police, Tingkhang, Dibrugarh

  5. Nahid Karishma, APS (DR-2016), Addl. Superintendent of Police (Border), Sivasagar
    → Co-District Superintendent of Police, Demow, Sivasagar

  6. Prithwiraj Rajkhowa, APS (DR-2016), Addl. Superintendent of Police (Crime), Kokrajhar
    → Co-District Superintendent of Police, Lakhipur, Cachar

  7. Bhargab Muni Das, APS (DR-2022), Addl. Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR), Guwahati
    → Co-District Superintendent of Police, Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur

  8. Surya Kt. Morang, APS (DR-2015), SDPO, Jonai, Dhemaji
    → I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Jonai, Dhemaji

  9. Borkiri Terang, APS (DR-2016), Asstt. Commissioner of Police, Noonmati, Guwahati
    → I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, New Guwahati, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati

  10. Anup Jyoti Borah, APS (DR-2019), Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), Bongaigaon
    → I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Abhayapuri, Bongaigaon

  11. Desai Tushar Uttam, IPS (RR-2021), SDPO, Nazira, Sivasagar
    → I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Nazira, Sivasagar

  12. Tarun Goyal, IPS (RR-2022), SDPO, Titabor, Jorhat
    → I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Titabor, Jorhat

  13. Dinesh Pratap Singh Rathore, IPS (RR-2022), SDPO, Margherita, Tinsukia
    → I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Margherita, Tinsukia

  14. Karabi Bania, APS (DR-2022), Dy. Superintendent of Police (Border), Dhubri
    → I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Golakganj, Dhubri

  15. Ambarish Sarma, APS (DR-2022), SDPO, Bilasipara, Dhubri
    → I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Bilasipara, Dhubri

  16. Gaurav Bhattacharjee, APS (DR-2022), Dy. Superintendent of Police (Border), Biswanath
    → I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Behali, Biswanath

  17. Diganta Dutta, APS (DR-2022), Asstt. Comdt., 2nd A.P.Bn., Makum, Tinsukia
    → I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Doomdooma, Tinsukia

  18. Kaushik Kalita, APS (DR-2022), Dy. Superintendent of Police (Border), Sadiya
    → I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Sadiya

  19. Birdie Boro, APS (DR-2022), SDPO, Bokakhat, Golaghat
    → I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Bokakhat, Golaghat

  20. Bikromjit Boruah, APS (DR-2022), Asstt. Comdt., 11th A.P.Bn., Dergaon, Golaghat
    → I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Dergaon, Golaghat

  21. Abhilash Baruah, APS (DR-2022), Dy. Superintendent of Police (Border), Goalpara
    → I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Goalpara West

  22. Uttam Kr. Roy, APS (DR-2022), Dy. Superintendent of Police (Border), Darrang
    → I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Sipajhar, Darrang

  23. Chiranjit Bhattacharjee, APS (DR-2022), Dy. Superintendent of Police (Border), Udalguri
    → I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Dalgaon, Darrang

  24. Diganta Baruah, APS (DR-2022), Dy. Superintendent of Police, 16th APBn, Bormonipur, Morigaon
    → I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Laharighat, Morigaon

  25. Pawan Nath, APS (DR-2022), Asstt. Comdt., 18th APBn, Lumding, Hojai
    → I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Lumding, Hojai

  26. Pinky Das, APS (DR-2022), Dy. Superintendent of Police (S&l), Sonitpur
    → I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Naduar, Sonitpur

  27. Amit Ranjan Barman, APS (DR-2022), Dy. Superintendent of Police (Border), Dibrugarh
    → I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Khowang, Dibrugarh

  28. Gajanand Sharma, APS (DR-2022), Dy. Superintendent of Police (S&l), Charaideo
    → I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Mahmora, Charaideo

  29. Anshul Sharma, APS (DR-2022), Dy. Superintendent of Police, 15th A.P.Bn., Eraligool, Sribhumi
    → I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Ram Krishna Nagar, Sribhumi

  30. Biswajit Deka, APS (PR-2023), SDPO, Rangia, Kamrup
    → I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Rangia, Kamrup

  31. Sonmoni Saikia, APS (PR-2023), Dy. Superintendent of Police (Border), Nagaon
    → I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Raha, Nagaon

  32. Pranjit Lahkar, APS (PR-2023), SDPO, Gohpur, Biswanath
    → I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Gohpur, Biswanath

  33. Lintu Borah, APS (PR-2023), SDPO, Dhakuakhana, Lakhimpur
    → I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Dhakuakhana, Lakhimpur

  34. Dipen Pator, APS (PR-2023), SDPO, Dhansiri, Sarupathar, Golaghat
    → I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Sarupathar, Golaghat

  35. Tapan Ch. Kalita, APS (PR-2023), Asstt. Commissioner of Police, Dispur, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati
    → I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Dispur, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati

  36. Nikhil Rajkhowa, APS (PR-2023), Asstt. Commissioner of Police, Sonapur, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati
    → I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Dimoria, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati

  37. Pulakesh Rabha, APS (PR-2023), Dy. Superintendent of Police (S&l), Dibrugarh
    → I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Duliajan, Dibrugarh

  38. Bijit Dadhara, APS (PR-2023), Asstt. Comdt., 9th A.P.Bn., Barhampur, Nagaon
    → I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Jagiroad, Morigaon

  39. Pranjit Das, APS (PR-2024), Deputy Superintendent of Police, Namrup, Dibrugarh, is also transferred and posted as I/C Co-District Superintendent of Police, Naharkatia, Dibrugarh with effect from the date of taking over charge.

Also Read: Ten Co-Districts To Be Functional From 15 August, Assam Govt. Notifies

Co-Districts Reshuffle Assam police
Advertisment