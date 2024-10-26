Several Dead In Separate Road Accidents Across Assam

A series of tragic accidents were reported across Assam in the past 24 hours in which multiple lives have been lost and individuals injured. The incidents surfaced from Dudhnoi, Gauripur, and Mangaldoi.
In the first incident in Dudhnoi, a motorcycle collided with an unidentified vehicle, resulting in the death of Rohit Sutradhar and leaving another individual, Sanjay Sutradhar, in critical condition. Emergency medical services rushed Sanjay to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment.
Meanwhile, Gauripur witnessed a serious crash involving an e-rickshaw and a truck, leaving a soldier severely injured. The e-rickshaw driver also sustained injuries in this collision, raising concerns over the safety of vulnerable road users.
In a separate incident in Mangaldoi's Medhi Chapori, an out-of-control tractor met with a fatal accident, claiming the life of a young man named Ranjit Manjhi on the spot.