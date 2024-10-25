Two Dead In Separate Road Accidents In Assam

Two tragic road accidents occurred in Assam on Thursday night, claiming that lives of two individuals.
In the first incident, a man identified as Hemanta Deka was killed when a speeding bus struck him while he was attempting to cross the National Highway. The accident took place late at night at Mirza in Assam’s Kamrup district.
Deka hailed from Sarpara village, not very far from the accident spot.
Meanwhile, another accident occurred on the Pavaih road in Bishwanath, where an oil tanker collided with a motorcycle, leaving one rider dead on the spot.
The identity of the deceased in this incident has not yet been confirmed.
Additionally, another individual sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to Bishwanath District Hospital for treatment.