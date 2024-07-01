Several Districts Affected as Assam Floods Intensify; IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall

As of July 1, 2024, Assam is grappling with severe flooding, affecting numerous districts and revenue circles across the state. The Brahmaputra River at Neamatighat has surpassed its highest flood level, with other major rivers like the Brahmaputra at Tezpur, Subansiri at Badatighat, and Dikhou at Sivasagar also flowing above danger levels, according to the latest report from Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) data.
In total, 19 districts including Kamrup, Golaghat, Majuli, and Karimganj are severely impacted, along with 64 revenue circles and 1275 villages. The flood has displaced a significant population and has claimed 35 lives till today, prompting the operation of 136 relief camps and distribution centers to provide essential supplies and medical assistance.
The Regional Meteorological Centre, IMD Guwahati, issued warnings to state disaster management authorities and districts in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, and Manipur, along with relevant national agencies.
The forecast indicates extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 260 mm in the next 24 hours, posing a persistent flash flood threat in areas like Changlang and Tirap in Arunachal Pradesh, and Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, and East/West Khasi Hills in Assam and Meghalaya.
Surface runoff and inundation are expected in fully saturated soils and low-lying areas across the affected region due to anticipated rainfall. Authorities are on high alert, continuing efforts to mitigate the impact and assist affected communities.