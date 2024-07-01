Several Districts Affected as Assam Floods Intensify; IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall

As of July 1, 2024, Assam is grappling with severe flooding, affecting numerous districts and revenue circles across the state. The Brahmaputra River at Neamatighat has surpassed its highest flood level, with other major rivers like the Brahmaputra at Tezpur, Subansiri at Badatighat, and Dikhou at Sivasagar also flowing above danger levels, according to the latest report from Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) data.