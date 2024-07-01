IMD Issues Alerts as Northeast India Braces for Intense Monsoon Showers

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a series of alerts across Northeast India as the region prepares for heavy monsoon rainfall from July 1 to July 5, 2024. Here's a detailed look at the alerts and their potential impacts:
Red Alert:
Affected Districts: West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao
Expected Rainfall: Moderate rainfall at most places, with isolated heavy to very heavy rain, and isolated extremely heavy rainfall possible on Monday.
Orange Alert:
Affected Districts: Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Nalbari, Karbi Anglong, Jorhat, Majuli, Sibsagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia
Expected Rainfall: Rainfall at most places, with isolated heavy to very heavy rain.
Yellow Alert:
Affected Districts: Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Bajali, Tamulpur, Kamrup (R), Kamrup (M), Darrang, Udalguri, Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, Golaghat, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Cachar, Hailakandi, Karimganj
Expected Rainfall: Moderate rainfall at most places, with thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated heavy rain.
Synoptic Conditions:
The Northern Limit of Monsoon now passes through specific latitudes and longitudes, indicating the monsoon's current extent.
Various cyclonic circulations and troughs across the region are contributing to the enhanced rainfall activity.
Probable Impacts:
Visibility Issues: Poor visibility due to intense rainfall.
Traffic Disruption: Temporary disruptions and waterlogging on roads.
Structural Damage: Vulnerable structures at risk due to heavy rain.
Landslide Risk: Potential landslides in some areas.
Agricultural Impact: Damage to crops and soil dispersion expected.
Safety Precautions: Recommendations include following traffic advisories, avoiding waterlogged areas, and taking shelter during thunderstorms and lightning activities.
Residents and authorities are advised to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and take necessary precautions to mitigate risks posed by the impending heavy rainfall.
As Northeast India prepares for significant monsoon activity, proactive measures and vigilance are crucial to ensuring public safety and minimizing potential damages.
Stay informed and stay safe during this period of heightened weather activity.