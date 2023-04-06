Several Passengers Injured in Bus Collision in Assam’s Kaziranga

Several passengers sustained severe injuries after the bus on which they were travelling met with a horrible road accident in Assam’s Kaziranga on Thursday.

According to sources, the major road accident was reported in Kohora where a bus carrying several passengers was hit by another.

Following the accident, several passengers who were travelling on it sustained severe injuries.

Further details underway.

It may be mentioned that the President of India Droupadi Murmu will land in Tezpur to attend Kaziranga Gaj Utsav as a chief guest.