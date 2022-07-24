Several Persons Critically Injured After Bus-Truck Collision in Nagaon

Several persons have been critically injured in a road accident that took place at Raha in Assam’s Nagaon district on Sunday.

The accident took place after a traveler bus collided with a huge truck at a bridge at the national highway in Raha. Many passengers have been injured.

According to police reports, the condition of the driver and two passengers are serious. They have been shifted to the Nagaon Civil Hospital for treatment.

The traveler bearing registration number AS-01-HC-3783 was heading from Nagaon towards Guwahati. The bus has been completely destroyed as a result of the collision.