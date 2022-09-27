Several PFI Members Arrested From Assam In Overnight Raids

In a follow up to the joint nation-wide raids conducted by National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week against the Popular Front of India (PFI), another major operation was carried out, officials informed on Tuesday.

Raids were carried out against the outfit in alleged terror funding cases and recruiting youth for proscribed outfits. Investigating officers conducted operations across eight states in the country.

Operations were conducted at multiple locations in Assam, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, among others.

According to reports, the raids started last night and the central agencies were supported by the state police forces.

In Assam, officials carried out raids at Nagarbera in the Kamrup district and South Barpeta since last night during which several arrests were made.

Operations continued early today morning under the aegis of top Assam Police officials.

A total of eight PFI members were arrested during the raids. They were identified as Khurshwed Alom, Sahidul Islam, Ruhul Amin, Sadagar Ali, Salema Yasmita, Rafiqul Islam and Ashique Iqbal.

It has come to the fore that police took Darrang district president of PFI, Aanis Ahmed into custody from Dalgaon.

It may be noted that massive nation-wide raids were carried out by the NIA against PFI on September 22, during which over 100 leaders and workers were arrested.