Several Steps Taken to Make Doctors in Medical Colleges Feel Safe: Assam CM

CM Sarma's statement comes amid the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

While addressing media persons in Guwahati on Monday, CM Sarma said, "We have been taking several initiatives so that no doctor in medical colleges across Assam feels unsafe. We condemn the incident that occured in Kolkata and we hope that the accused get the strictest punishment and the victim's parents get justice."