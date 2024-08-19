Several Steps Taken to Make Doctors in Medical Colleges Feel Safe: Assam CM

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the Assam government has taken several initiatives to make the doctors in medical colleges of the state fell safe.
CM Sarma's statement comes amid the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
While addressing media persons in Guwahati on Monday, CM Sarma said, "We have been taking several initiatives so that no doctor in medical colleges across Assam feels unsafe. We condemn the incident that occured in Kolkata and we hope that the accused get the strictest punishment and the victim's parents get justice."
The Assam Chief Minister further said that his government promptly takes action in case of such cases, which the Opposition does not like.
Replying to a query, he said, "When this kind of an incident occurs in Assam, people know what happens to the accused person. It is very clear from the records of last three years. And what the Opposition does in such a case is also clear. Our government promptly takes action in any incident of crime against women and provides justice. But the Opposition does not like when we take action."