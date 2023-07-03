Severe Flooding Hits Multiple Districts in Assam; Relief Efforts Underway

In the past 24 hours, several districts in Assam have been severely affected by flooding, leading to the displacement of communities and loss of property.
As per the Central Water Commission's bulletin issued at 8 AM, no rivers were reported to be flowing above the danger level or the highest flood level. However, six districts/subdivisions including Bajali, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, and Kokrajhar have been significantly impacted by the floods.
A total of nine revenue circles have been affected, with Sarupeta, Sissiborgaon, Dhemaji, Dergaon, Jorhat West, North Ghy, Kamalpur, Hajo, and Kokrajhar bearing the brunt of the calamity. Approximately 100 villages have been affected, with varying degrees of damage reported in each area.
The floods have had a devastating impact on the population and crop areas in the affected districts.
Relief efforts are underway, with the opening of two relief camps in Kamrup and Kokrajhar districts to provide shelter and necessary assistance to the affected individuals. As of now, a total of 121 people, including men, women, and children, have taken refuge in these camps.
It is to be mentioned that no human lives have been confirmed lost or reported missing due to the floods. However, the disaster has had a significant impact on animals, with 4,882 animals, including big and small livestock, and poultry being affected.