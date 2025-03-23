Severe Hailstorm Hits Parts of Assam, Causes Widespread Destruction

Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district experienced a Kashmir-like atmosphere as heavy hailstorms lashed the region on Sunday. Hailstones covered vast areas, creating a white blanket over the landscape.

The affected regions include Umswai village in Amri development block and Long-E-Lubui under the Chinthong council. This marks the second hailstorm of the year 2025 in the district.

Meanwhile, the greater Nagaon’s Kampur region was also severely impacted by the intense hailstorm. By evening, the Kachua-Lutumari road was blanketed in hail, resembling a white sheet.

As per sources, the hailstorm caused huge damage to houses and livestock across the affected areas.