IMD's Forecast: Rain, Thunderstorms, and Hailstorms to Hit Northeast and East India

“Under this influence, fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorms, lightning over Arunachal Pradesh during February 21-23, Assam and Meghalaya on February 23 and with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on February 21 and 22; and isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall/snowfall over Arunachal Pradesh during February 24 to 27; over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on February 24 and 25, 2024. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh during February 21 - 23; over Assam, Nagaland on February 22, 2024,” the IMD predicted in its report.