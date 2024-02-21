IMD's Forecast: Rain, Thunderstorms, and Hailstorms to Hit Northeast and East India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall with isolated thunderstorm activity likely over Northeast and adjoining East India till February 23, 2024.
The weather department in a statement stated that a cyclonic circulation over Northeast Assam and the neighbourhood in lower troposphere levels: In addition, there is high moisture feeding likely from Bay of Bengal over East and Northeast India during next two to three days.
“Under this influence, fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorms, lightning over Arunachal Pradesh during February 21-23, Assam and Meghalaya on February 23 and with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on February 21 and 22; and isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall/snowfall over Arunachal Pradesh during February 24 to 27; over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on February 24 and 25, 2024. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh during February 21 - 23; over Assam, Nagaland on February 22, 2024,” the IMD predicted in its report.
Meanwhile, the IMD predicted that isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (speeds reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) will occur over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Sikkim on February 21, and over Gangetic West Bengal on February 22, 2024.
Furthermore, it is predicted that hailstorms would occur in isolated areas over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on February 21 and over Gangetic West Bengal on February 22, 2024.