Severe Water Scarcity Hits Assam Village Amid Rising Temperatures

Groundwater levels have significantly gone down causing at least eight wells in the village to dry up, while the water levels of a river passing near the village have also dwindled. As a result, the villagers are facing severe water scarcity for the past few weeks due to scorching heat. Villagers have complained a lack of safe and adequate drinking water. Moreover, they have also not bathed for the last 15 days amid serious concerns of dwindling water sources.