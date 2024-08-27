Sexual Predator Rapes 10-Year-Old Girl In Jorhat; Arrested

The 10-year-old daughter of a tenant was allegedly repeatedly raped by the landlord, a 65-year-old man in Assam's Jorhat district, as per reports on Tuesday. The accused was arrested on Monday night after the girl's family filed a police complaint against him.
Amid uproar over the recent gang-rape of a minor girl in Assam's Dhing, this incident, which was reported from Charaibahi Gaon under the Jorhat West subdivision, has angered the locals.
The survivor's mother told the media today that their landlord, Rubul Ali, lured her daughter by promising money and sexually abused her. This had been going on for about two months during which the girl was repeatedly abused by Ali.
The mother said, "Last week, I noticed our daughter engaged in a sexual act. When I confronted her about it, she took the name Rubul Ali." The woman mentioned that she was discouraged from approaching the police for help. "I called some of our relatives and they advised me to proceed cautiously as he is a respected resident of the locality for many years."
Meanwhile, the woman also accused Rubul Ali of approaching her for sexual favours in exchange for money. "He asked me once or twice and said he would pay me Rs 5,000. When I refused, he took undue advantage of my daughter," she said.
After filing a complaint numbered 350/2024 with the Jorhat police, the accused was arrested last night under Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The survivor has been sent for medical examination and the report is awaited. The accused will be processed as per provisions of the law, assured the police.