Amritpal Singh’s Bodyguard Brought to Assam’s Dibrugarh

The bodyguard of Waris de Punjab chief Amritpal Singh has been brought to Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam on Monday.

According to sources, the bodyguard has been identified as Barinder Singh who will be kept in lockup at Dibrugarh Central Jail.

Meanwhile, seven aides of Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh is kept in lockup since the Punjab Police launched a massive drive to nab the Waris de Punjab members.

Earlier, in a bid to thwart any kind of possible breaches, the security in and around Dibrugarh jail in Assam was tightened where arrested pro-Khalistan leaders were lodged, informed Biswajit Pegu, deputy commissioner (DC) of Dibrugarh.

He told reporters that seven people, who were booked under the National Security Act (NSA), were brought to Dibrugarh and currently lodged at the central jail.

“Tight security arrangements in and around the jail has been put in place to thwart any untoward incident. Several layers of security around the cell where the aides of Amritpal Singh have been lodged,” he said.

The uncle of Amritpal Singh, namely Harjeet Singh, was arrested and later brought to Dibrugarh jail.

Two more associates of Amritpal Singh were also flown to Dibrugarh.