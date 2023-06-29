Shameful Act by Assam Police is a Blot on the Government: TMC

Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) national spokesperson Ripun Bora on Thursday strongly condemned the shocking incident reported from Ghograpara Police Station in Nalbari district where a minor girl in lock up was stripped by a police officer and being photographed.
Bora alleged that the act of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to empower Assam Police personnel against controlling crime is resulting in extreme ‘Police Raaj’ in the State.
“The shameful incident which happened in Ghograpar Police Station on the unfortunate night of June 21 is reported by the girl on June 26 at Nalbari district head police station, however, no action was taken on that complaint till June 28,” said Bora.
Commenting on this further, Ripun Bora stated that the Assam Police which is now enjoying extreme power due to the blessings of CM rarely cares about the welfare of the public.
“Police themselves have turned from Protector to violators. The heinous crime of stripping an under age girl in police lock up and the act of photographing it demands immediate punishment of the police personnel,” added Bora.
Ripun Bora also accused the BJP led Assam Government for the lawlessness situation in the State cited the incident of killing of SI Jonmoni Rabha and nexus of Police with mafias.
He further mentioned the case where Gauhati High Court reprimanded the Dhubri police for detaining a lactating mother and her breastfeeding baby in the police station for six days without arresting them.