"She Begged Me, I Ignored..." Rues Father After Daughter's Death In Cachar

Ruing the unfortunate incident, the deceased's father said, "I got a call on my phone at 7 pm in the evening yesterday. She was sobbing and told me to come and get her. I ignored at first thinking it was just another domestic quarrel. Later at around 12 in the midnight, I got another call. This time she was crying loudly and begged me to come and get her. I tried to console her and told her everything will be alright."