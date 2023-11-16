"She Begged Me, I Ignored..." Rues Father After Daughter's Death In Cachar

I got a call at around 7 pm yesterday evening from my daughter and she was weeping. At around 12 midnight, she again dialled me sobbing and begged me to take her away from her in-laws' or she won't survive the night, a devasted father of the now deceased Tahera Begum told reporters on Thursday.
Breaking down further, Kamrul Islam Lashkar, the father of the deceased woman, said that at that time he did not take the matter seriously and tried to console his daughter thinking it was just another domestic quarrel.
However, his worst fears came true when in the wee hours on Thursday morning the body of Tahera Begum was found hanging from a tree in the backyard of her in-laws' home in Assam's Cachar district.
According to reports, the deceased woman, identified as Tahera Begum, aged 22 years and married for the last seven years, was a housewife and the mother of two, a boy and a girl. The incident was reported from the Joydhanpur village in the Sonai subdivision of Assam's Cachar district.
Ruing the unfortunate incident, the deceased's father said, "I got a call on my phone at 7 pm in the evening yesterday. She was sobbing and told me to come and get her. I ignored at first thinking it was just another domestic quarrel. Later at around 12 in the midnight, I got another call. This time she was crying loudly and begged me to come and get her. I tried to console her and told her everything will be alright."
"I could never imagine my daughter doing something like this. She was such a good girl. I should have listened to her. At around 3 am in the wee hours, another call from her in-laws woke me up to the tragedy. I can only come to think that they [husband, his family] must be behind this," said Kamrul unable to control his tears.
The body was found hanging from a tree in the backyard of the house in which the victim had married. Locals flocked to the scene after the news of her death spread. The victim's parents and other family members also arrived soon after.
Meanwhile, the husband of the deceased woman was identified as one Badrul Islam Lashkar. He has been accused of killing his wife, Tahera Begum, by the members of her family.
Meanwhile, the local police and magistrate arrived at the scene after receiving information about the incident. The recovered the hanging body and sent it for post-mortem to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).
Whether it was a pre-planned murder as alleged by the victim's family or a case of suicide, it remains to be seen.