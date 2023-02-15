Sherman Ali Stokes Controversy Again, Targets Brahmins In Assam

Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed on Wednesday grabbed headlines with his comments against the Brahmin community wherein he said that they are the reason behind religious conversions among Hindus.

The controversial Congress leader Sherman Ali, who is the MLA from Assam’s Baghbar constituency, is known to stay in the news with his comments. This time he claimed that most Hindus, who converted to other religions, do so due to the atrocities of Brahmins.

Sherman Ali said, “Hindu conversions have risen due to the atrocities of ‘Bamuns’. Lower castes in Hindu religion prefer to convert to Islam due to their cruelty.”

“Bamuns used to commit unspeakable crimes against people belonging to lower castes among Hindus. In the past, when the words of the Vedas reached the ears of others, Bamuns would unleash their monstrosity on them,” Sherman Ali further claimed.

Moreover, he also claimed that the forefathers of almost 90 per cent Miya Muslims in Assam were Hindus. Sherman Ali said, “90 per cent of Miya Muslims in Assam had ancestors who were Hindus. Due to the atrocities committed by Bamuns, they chose to convert into Islam.”