Shocking! Assam Woman Dies After In-Laws Force-Feed Acid For Giving Birth To Girl Child

In a shocker from Assam’s Karimganj district, a woman was allegedly killed by her in-laws for giving birth to a girl child.

The incident was reported from Bhairabnagar area in the district.

According to sources, the woman, identified as Sumna Begum, was forced to drink acid by her husband and in-laws, resulting in her death.

Following the incident, the accused husband, namely Shakeel Ahmed, was taken into police custody.

The victim woman was rushed to a local hospital, but unfortunately, she succumbed during treatment.