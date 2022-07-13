Two Convicted In Manipur Raj Bhawan Grenade Attack Case

A special NIA court in Imphal has convicted two accused in the Manipur Raj Bhawan grenade attack case that took place in January 19, 2021.

According to reports, the sentencing of the duo in the case would be announced on July 16.

The two convicts are Lisham Ibosana alias Micheal (42) from Khongman Lisham Leikai and Konsam Manithoi (46) from Lairikyengbam Leikai.

On March 5, 2021, an FIR was registered at the Imphal city police station in connection with the grenade attack on the Manipur Raj Bhawan.

The case was re-registered at NIA, New Delhi branch under section 307 IPC, sections 16 (1) (b) and 20 of UA(P) Act, 1967 and section 4 of explosive substances act on March 6, 2021.

Charges were framed against the convicts under Section 307/ 120B IPC writ with Section 16/18/20/38 UA (P) Act and Section 4 of Explosive Substance Act.

Meanwhile, the court has remanded both the convicts to judicial custody till July 12.