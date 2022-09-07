Coal Scam Case: CBI Raids West Bengal Minister Moloy Ghatak’s Residence

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday raided the residence of West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak in Asansol in connection to the alleged coal scam case.

According to reports, CBI is conducting searches at six locations in West Bengal including Trinamool Congress leader Ghatak’s residence in Asansol.

Minister Ghatak was earlier questioned by Enforcement Directorate in connection to the case.

In November 2020, the CBI registered a coal smuggling case alleging that illegally mined coal worth thousands of crores was sold by a racket operating in the western parts of West Bengal.

In the case, it is alleged that profits from the coal trade went to political leaders.

Last month, ED summoned, TMC MP and nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee to appear at the agency's Kolkata office on September 2 in connection to the alleged coal mining case.