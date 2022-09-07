Coal Scam Case: CBI Raids West Bengal Minister Moloy Ghatak’s Residence

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday raided the residence of West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak in Asansol in connection to the alleged coal scam case.
According to reports, CBI is conducting searches at six locations in West Bengal including Trinamool Congress leader Ghatak’s residence in Asansol.
Minister Ghatak was earlier questioned by Enforcement Directorate in connection to the case.
In November 2020, the CBI registered a coal smuggling case alleging that illegally mined coal worth thousands of crores was sold by a racket operating in the western parts of West Bengal.
In the case, it is alleged that profits from the coal trade went to political leaders.
Last month, ED summoned, TMC MP and nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee to appear at the agency's Kolkata office on September 2 in connection to the alleged coal mining case.
It may be noted that last year, the ED has filed its chargesheet in the coal smuggling case at a special court in Delhi.
In the chargesheet it named Vikash Mishra (brother of TMC Youth Wing’s leader Vinay Mishra) and former Bankura Police Station Officer-in-Charge Ashok Mishra as prime accused.
However, the chargesheet did not mention Abhishek Banerjee.
The ED also summoned eight Indian Police Service (IPS) officers posted in West Bengal for4 questioning.