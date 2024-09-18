Shorjun Hanse Appointed New AASU General Secretary

Following Shankar Jyoti Baruah’s resignation, Shorjun Hanse has been appointed as the new interim General Secretary of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU).
Notably, Shankar Jyoti Baruah had stepped down from the post of General Secretary as well as the student union’s primary membership after harassment allegations were levelled against him.
According to sources, the decision was taken during the Executive meeting of AASU held in Guwahati on Wednesday. Previously, Hanse held the post of Assistant General Secretary of the AASU. Sources said that Hanse would be holding the position until the Union's next General Convention.
It may be mentioned that, a controversy erupted after a student alleged that Shankar Jyoti Baruah deceived her with false promises of marriage, engaged in emotional and physical abuse, and issued death threats. The accusations sparked widespread discussions, with AASU taking a firm stance on addressing the matter while leaving room for Baruah’s voluntary action. On September 12, Baruah announced his decision to resign as the General Secretary of AASU. He stated that the decision was entirely his own, and he has voluntarily stepped down from the position of General Secretary. In a letter addressed to the central leadership of AASU today, Baruah formally stepped down from the primary membership.