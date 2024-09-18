Shorjun Hanse Appointed New AASU General Secretary

It may be mentioned that, a controversy erupted after a student alleged that Shankar Jyoti Baruah deceived her with false promises of marriage, engaged in emotional and physical abuse, and issued death threats. The accusations sparked widespread discussions, with AASU taking a firm stance on addressing the matter while leaving room for Baruah’s voluntary action. On September 12, Baruah announced his decision to resign as the General Secretary of AASU. He stated that the decision was entirely his own, and he has voluntarily stepped down from the position of General Secretary. In a letter addressed to the central leadership of AASU today, Baruah formally stepped down from the primary membership.