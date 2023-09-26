Should Hindu Brides Wear Only Red Attire? Assamese Community Slams BJP Leader

India is a diverse country where each state or community represents different cultures, customs and traditions that are respected by others. The very idea of ‘Unity in Diversity’ stands for respecting the various cultures and traditions of the country. But yet again the people of the northeast region are not included in mainland India as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Maharashtra stated that according to Sanatan Dharma, brides should wear red attire.
As the wedding photos of actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha make rounds on social media, Head of BJP Maharashtra Social Media Legal and Advisory Department Ashutosh J Dubey criticized Bollywood actors who prefer other colours for their wedding attire instead of red.
While criticizing them, he said, “Usually in Sanatan Dharma Brides Wear Red because Red also represents the Hindu goddess Durga, who symbolizes new beginning and feminine power. But since the last few years Bollywood has created a trend of wearing white colored clothes due to which culture and civilization are being violated & at the same time, a wrong message is being sent to all the fans and supporters regarding the clothes to be worn in the wedding.”
“Nowadays, because of Bollywood, even a common man may wear designer clothes with bold or light colored experiments in his wedding as per his wish, but since ancient times, in Hindu society, brides used to wear only red clothes on their wedding day. Has been. This color has been chosen keeping in mind many things other than preference, which most people are not aware of,” he added.
The post has received reactions from the Assamese community as in Assam, brides wear white with golden thread work mekhela chadar in their weddings.
The micro-blogging site X is filled with Assamese people posting their wedding attires criticizing him for stating that according to Sanatana Dharma, Hindu brides should wear red attire.
One user posted, “I think it's a very myopic way of looking at Hindu weddings. For eg. An assamese Hindu bride doesn't wear a red outfit, but I am sure it doesn't make them less of a Hindu then someone from a different state. Ethnic traditions do have an influence on the general Hindu traditions.”
Another posted, “Please come to Assam and attend a traditional Assamese marriage- and carefully observe the dress and colours of the dress both the Bride and the Groom. And yes, I am talking about Assamese who are Hindus.”
Meanwhile, Abhijit Iyer Mitra, a senior fellow at the Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies, posted, “Is it just me that finds white at an Indian wedding somewhat disturbing? This is our colour of mourning, not celebration.”
To this, a woman from the Assamese community posted, “Assamese Hindus wear white in their weddings. Assamese Hindus are Indians. Assamese Hindus wear white for their mourning. Assamese Hindus do not wear the Mangalsutra or Kaleera. My limited point being, Indians are diverse, colours have varied connotations as per local culture.”
It may be mentioned that different states and communities have different culture. A few communities in the South India region also wear white in their weddings.
This matter has raised a concern about whether the diverse cultures of India are respected on the mainland.