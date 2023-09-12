Even After G20 Summit, Why Is Assam CM Still Mum On ‘Distorted’ Bihu?

While welcoming United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a group of dancers performed our dance form Bihu, which etched its name in the world records, in a ‘distorted’ way.

After he arrived in the country, the prime minister on X shared a video of his trip to the G20 summit where a short clip of the Bihu, which he might be unaware it was presented in ‘distorted’ form, was displayed. The dance form, which had been the pride of Assam since the Ahom Dynasty, was crushed by mainland India on the global platform. Be it the dance technique or the dress code, both do not have any connection to the traditional form.