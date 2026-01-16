“Should We Trust Singapore or Assam CM?”: Gaurav Gogoi on Zubeen Garg Death Probe

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi yesterday raised questions over the conflicting claims regarding the death of Zubeen Garg.

While Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier referred to the death as a “murder”, authorities in Singapore, where Garg passed away on September 19, 2025, concluded after investigation that the death was natural and that there was no foul play. Gogoi asked which version the public should trust.

Speaking to ANI, Gogoi said, “Whom should we trust? The Assam Chief Minister said that Zubeen Garg was murdered, and through his SIT team, five people were arrested. In the chargesheet, conspiracy charges were framed against five to six people, alleging that they conspired to murder Zubeen Garg and carried out the killing. The Singapore government says it was a normal death and that there was no foul play. This is their conclusion after a thorough investigation. So, whom should we trust—the Singapore side, or Chief Minister Himanta Sarma, who himself stated in the Assembly that Zubeen Garg was murdered?”

The controversy comes as the Assam government has recently approved the appointment of a team of Special Public Prosecutors to handle the Zubeen Garg death case. The decision was taken during a state cabinet meeting held at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Guwahati, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sarma.

"The advocates are to be appointed for the purpose - Ziaul Kamar, Senior Advocate as Special Public Prosecutor; Brojendra Mohan Chaudhuri as Additional Special Public Prosecutor; Kishor Dutta as Assistant Special Public Prosecutor; Pranjal Dutta as Assistant Special Public Prosecutor and Vikash Jammar as Assistant Special Public Prosecutor. The cabinet has decided to allot Rs. 5 crore to Zubeen Garg Memorial Trust," the CM said.

Earlier, in December 2025, seven alleged accused in connection with the singer’s death were produced virtually before the District & Sessions Court of Kamrup (Metro) district, Guwahati.

