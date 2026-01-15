"Is Zubeen Garg Getting Justice or Is Politics Being Played?”: Gaurav Gogoi

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Senior Congress leader and Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi launched a sharp attack on the Assam government over the mysterious death of Zubeen Garg in Singapore, questioning the credibility of the State’s investigation and alleging political manipulation of facts.

Gogoi pointed out a glaring contradiction between the findings of the Singapore government and the claims repeatedly made by the Assam government. According to official information released by Singaporean authorities, Zubeen Garg’s death has been categorised as a natural death. However, the Assam government and its Special Investigation Team (SIT) have consistently described the incident as a case of murder.

“This raises a fundamental question: Who is presenting a false picture before the people? Is it the Singapore government or the Assam government’s SIT?” Gogoi asked.

The Congress leader further alleged that crucial facts were being withheld. Referring to information shared by Singaporean authorities, Gogoi said that 18 to 19 people were present with Zubeen during his final moments, yet the Assam government’s investigation appears to have focused only on one or two individuals.

“Why are the others not being questioned? Why is the scope of the investigation being narrowed?” he asked, suggesting that the probe was being selectively conducted.

Gogoi accused the Assam government of turning a tragic death into a political tool. “Who is actually doing politics over Zubeen's death? Whose image is being deliberately tarnished?” he questioned, adding that the charge sheet filed in the case speaks less about murder and more about character assassination.

“The way the charge sheet is drafted, it seems doors have been opened for the real culprits to walk free,” Gogoi alleged, raising doubts over whether justice would ever be delivered. “The biggest question before the people today is whether Zubeen Garg ever gets justice?”

Rezaul Karim Controversy

Responding to questions on the controversy surrounding Congress leader Rejaul Karim, Gogoi took a nuanced stand. He said nearly 90 per cent of Rezaul Karim’s statements were related to 'Bor Assam', but admitted that the party does not endorse the remaining 10 per cent.

“We agree with the stand taken by Debabrata Saikia,” Gogoi said, clarifying that Rejaul Karim was wrong to label Opposition leaders as “agents” of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

At the same time, Gogoi defended Saikia, stating that his comparison of Rejaul Karim to a BJP agent was made metaphorically, not as a direct accusation.

BJP Internal Rift Alleged

Turning his guns on the ruling BJP, Gogoi alleged that the party was deliberately raising unrelated controversies to divert attention from internal conflicts. He claimed that the BJP was attempting to conceal growing tensions between Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma has failed to implement the promises made by Sarbananda Sonowal in Upper Assam,” Gogoi alleged.

He also questioned the Chief Minister’s authority over tribal issues, asking, “Who is Himanta Biswa Sarma to declare that tribal status will not be granted before the Assembly elections?”

