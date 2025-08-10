Lurinjyoti Retorts, Accuses CM Sarma of Surrendering to Illegal Immigrants

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi has vehemently rejected Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s accusation that he has “surrendered” to the Congress party. Responding to the allegation, Gogoi stated, “The word ‘surrender’ does not exist in my dictionary. As long as I live, I will neither surrender to anyone nor bow down before anyone.” He added that throughout her political career, he has never bowed down to anyone and has no intention of doing so in the future. According to him, it is the Assam CM who has repeatedly surrendered to different political leaders and betrayed the people.

The AJP leader’s response comes amid claims that he has aligned himself with Congress. Gogoi firmly dismissed these claims, reaffirming her independent political stance.

Challenging the Chief Minister on Eviction Drive

In a bold statement, Gogoi challenged CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to demonstrate his authority by conducting eviction drives in his own constituency, specifically in Jalukbari’s Railway area, where many people reportedly live illegally. “Prove your power by carrying out eviction drives in your own constituency against the illegal immigrants residing in Jalukbari’s Railway area,” he asserted.

Alliance with Congress to Counter the BJP

Gogoi confirmed that AJP has joined hands with Congress for the upcoming election to challenge the BJP. “We have come together to save the nation and stand up for the citizens of Assam against corruption,” he said. However, he clarified that ideological and policy differences remain between AJP and Congress. The alliance is solely to unite against the BJP government.

Accusations Against Chief Minister

Gogoi accused the Assam CM of betraying several political leaders, including former Chief Ministers Hiteswar Saikia, Tarun Gogoi, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Prafulla Mahanta. He recalled how Sarma switched parties multiple times, moving from Congress to the BJP, and surrendered before the RSS and BJP leadership when facing allegations in the Saradha scam.

Highlighting the alleged failures of Sarma’s leadership, Gogoi cited alarming statistics: Assam ranks highest in child mortality (ages 0-5) and second highest in student dropout rates in India. He criticised the CM’s plans to hand over 59,000 acres of Assam’s land to corporate giants like Adani and Ambani, including lands in Kokrajhar, Golaghat, Nagaon, and Merapani.

He also pointed out the proliferation of toll gates in Assam, from 9 existing and 18 under construction to a planned total of 27 and accused the government of increasing unemployment to 31 lakh people. “The state has taken loans totalling approximately ₹12,455 crore. Are these the works you call development?” he questioned.

Demand for Transparency on Land Deals

Gogoi demanded that the CM provide affidavits clarifying land deals with Ambani, including the alleged allocation of 4,000 acres for compressed biogas on June 20, 3,600 acres in Parbatjora, and the proposed 600 acres for a cement factory. He urged Sarma to sign an affidavit promising no further land will be given to any company.

Criticism of Eviction Policies and Vote-Bank Politics

Calling out contradictions in the CM’s eviction policy, Gogoi questioned why land and financial aid are being given to illegal immigrants if the government is serious about eviction. She cited eviction cases in Kaziranga and Batadrava, where substantial compensation was given, accusing the CM of appeasing illegal immigrants for electoral gains.

Allegations of Corruption and Nepotism

Gogoi also alleged that the CM’s family has exploited Assam’s resources, with his wife involved in land deals and business acquisitions, and his son managing 17 companies before turning 18. He accused Sarma of turning government offices into personal property and called for accountability.

Gogoi prayed that the CM’s children do not have to repent for the alleged wrongdoings and criticised him for bringing disrepute to his family and the state.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi said that one should read the works of Jyotiprasad Agarwala and Bishnuprasad Rabha to gain insight and knowledge, and to understand what can be done for the actual development of people of Assam.

